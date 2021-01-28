Head of U.S. immigration court agency is stepping down

James McHenry, the Trump administration’s director of the U.S. Department of Justice office that oversees immigration courts, is stepping down at the end of the week, according to an internal memo sent to agency staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters.

In his nearly four years as director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, McHenry oversaw the implementation of a series of policies that were criticized by many immigration judges and advocacy groups, including a quota on the number of cases judges must complete each year.

