Lawyers could offer limited assistance to foreigners facing removal under DOJ proposal

The U.S. Department of Justice office that oversees immigration courts on Tuesday proposed allowing lawyers to assist individuals facing removal from the U.S. in a limited capacity, without being obligated to represent them for the entirety of a proceeding.

DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) in a proposal published in the Federal Register said that allowing lawyers to assist individuals with drafting and filing documents without having to commit themselves to cases that could take years to resolve would make immigration courts more efficient and ensure that more respondents have representation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jghxkO