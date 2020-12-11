Farm could be liable for staffing firm nixing U.S. workers' contracts - 10th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by a group of U.S. farmworkers seeking to hold a New Mexico chili farm liable for directing a staffing firm to cancel their contracts because the farm’s owner preferred hiring Mexican laborers through the H-2A visa program.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Cervantes Agribusiness authorized WKI Outsourcing Solutions to hire laborers on its behalf, the staffing firm was acting as the farm’s agent when it canceled the contracts and Cervantes could be held liable for breaching them.

