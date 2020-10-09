Second judge blocks Trump administration's fee increases for immigrants

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has joined another in California in blocking the Trump administration from raising fees paid by foreign citizens who apply for naturalization, visas and green cards.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Thursday said advocacy groups that challenged a 2019 U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rule increasing the fees were likely to succeed on their claim that the agency failed to adequately consider the impact on accessibility and demand for immigration benefits by low-income people.

