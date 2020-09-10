States say USCIS fee increases will harm their economies, deter legal immigration

A coalition of 18 Democrat-led states and Washington D.C. on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Oakland to block the Trump administration from significantly increasing fees for immigration-related applications, saying it would harm their economies and undermine public health and safety.

Led by the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the states in an amicus brief said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ August rule goes against the objectives of federal immigration law of uniting families and upholding the United States’ international treaty obligations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZmJa3U