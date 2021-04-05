Domestic violence victim's feminist beliefs qualify her for asylum - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said abuse that a Mexican citizen suffered at the hands of two partners because of her feminist beliefs was enough to make her eligible for asylum on the basis of her political opinions.

Maria Rodriguez-Tornes was not involved in overt political activities and did not promote feminist political theory, but she did show that she was beaten, raped, burned and strangled because she refused to be subservient to men, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

