9th Circuit blocks DHS rules on detention of minors, upholds Flores settlement

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to terminate a Clinton-era settlement agreement setting standards for the detention and treatment of immigrant children, and blocked rules that would have allowed indefinite detention of migrant families.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel said the 1997 Flores agreement, named for a 1985 lawsuit, remained in effect because rules adopted last year by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were inconsistent with its primary goal of quickly releasing minors from immigration detention.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37Wk00x