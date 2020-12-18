Judge says agencies must clear out backlog of FOIA requests for immigration files

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that federal immigration agencies have a “systemic problem” of failing to timely respond to individuals’ FOIA requests for copies of their immigration records, and ordered them to process tens of thousands of requests in the next 60 days.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Thursday in a class action lawsuit filed last year said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have for years routinely failed to meet the deadlines for responding to document requests laid out in the federal Freedom of Information Act.

