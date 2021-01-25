Former gang members are a distinct 'social group' that can qualify for asylum - 4th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Monday said former gang members from specific countries can qualify as members of “particular social groups” that are eligible for asylum, rejecting a Board of Immigration Appeals standard upheld by other courts.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision revived an asylum bid by Juan Carlos Amaya, a citizen of El Salvador and former member of the gang MS-13, saying the BIA’s Obama-era standard for determining whether a group of former gang members is sufficiently “particular” was too narrow and exacting.

