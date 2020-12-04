Another judge blocks DOL rule raising minimum wages for H-1B workers

Another federal judge has blocked a U.S. Department of Labor rule that would raise the minimum wage standards for foreign workers with H-1B visas, saying the COVID-19 pandemic did not provide an excuse to adopt the measure without seeking public input.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Trenton, New Jersey on Thursday agreed with trade group ITServe Alliance that high unemployment among U.S. workers as a whole did not mean the pandemic is having the same effect on the highly-skilled specialty occupations covered by the H-1B visa program.

