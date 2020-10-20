Biz groups, universities say Trump admin. rules will 'destroy the whole H-1B system'

The Trump administration is facing two more lawsuits challenging rules unveiled this month that will likely curb participation in the H-1B visa program, with major business groups and universities claiming the changes are unlawful and were designed to derail the entire work-visa system.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, six universities and several other trade groups in a complaint filed in California federal court on Monday said a significant increase in what H-1B holders must be paid and a narrower definition of “specialty occupations” eligible for the visas will make it much less likely that companies will take part in the program.

