Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: USCIS will revisit some H-1B applications denied under Trump-era policies

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday said it would reconsider applications for H-1B work visas that were denied under Trump administration policies recently rescinded by the agency.

USCIS in a release said it would revisit some decisions based on two memos that made it more difficult for staffing firms to obtain H-1Bs for workers assigned to third-party sites, and a 2017 memo that narrowed the types of “computer workers” eligible for visas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Oqvanu

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up