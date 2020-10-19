IT service firms mount challenge to Trump administration's new H-1B rules

Seven IT service providers and trade group ITServe Alliance have filed the first lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration rule that is likely to curb U.S. companies’ use of the H-1B visa program for skilled foreign workers.

ITServe and the companies, represented by Wasden & Banias, said in a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court on Friday that the rule unveiled earlier this month arbitrarily raises the prevailing wages that must be paid to H-1B holders and could force some businesses to shut down.

