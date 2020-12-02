Judge blocks Trump administration's new restrictions on H-1B visas

A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from implementing rules designed to limit participation in the H-1B work visa program, rejecting claims that the measures were necessary to protect American workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland on Tuesday agreed with a coalition of business groups and universities that the administration’s six-month delay in adopting the pair of rules after the pandemic began belied its claims that they had to be rushed out without an opportunity for the public to comment.

