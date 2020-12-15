Judge strikes down DOL rule raising minimum wage for H-1B workers

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic did not give the U.S. Department of Labor cause to raise the prevailing wages that must be paid to H-1B visa holders without first issuing a proposal and seeking public comment.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday said the widespread unemployment triggered by the pandemic did not extend to the computer-related jobs occupied by most H-1B workers, and did not give DOL the "good cause" necessary to circumvent the requirement that agencies seek public input before adopting rules. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Wk0B3k