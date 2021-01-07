USCIS finalizes rule replacing H-1B lottery with wage-based approach

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday unveiled a final rule that will end the longstanding random lottery system for H-1B work visas and replace it with an approach that favors higher-paid foreign workers.

USCIS said the rule, which will apply to H-1B petitions for fiscal year 2022 that employers can begin submitting in March, will protect visa holders from exploitation while ensuring that American workers are not being displaced by lower-paid foreign counterparts.

