Westlaw News

USCIS finalizes rule replacing H-1B lottery with wage-based approach

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday unveiled a final rule that will end the longstanding random lottery system for H-1B work visas and replace it with an approach that favors higher-paid foreign workers.

USCIS said the rule, which will apply to H-1B petitions for fiscal year 2022 that employers can begin submitting in March, will protect visa holders from exploitation while ensuring that American workers are not being displaced by lower-paid foreign counterparts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oBR8k4

