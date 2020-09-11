4th Circuit judges weary of challenge to DOL's authority over H-2B program

A panel of 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Thursday sounded skeptical of claims by a coalition of businesses and trade groups that the U.S. Department of Labor lacked the authority to issue rules governing the process for certifying workers in the H-2B visa program.

The plaintiffs are seeking to revive their 2016 lawsuit claiming the Department of Homeland Security improperly delegated the power to approve or deny H-2B applications for temporary unskilled labor to DOL in 2008, and as a result, standards the labor department adopted seven years later are invalid.

