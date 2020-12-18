4th Circuit tosses challenge to H-2B labor certification, wage rules

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a challenge to U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor regulations governing the H-2B visa program by seasonal businesses who said the rules have cost employers billions of dollars and made it more difficult to fill open jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that by directing DHS to consult with “appropriate agencies” in crafting H-2B rules, the Immigration and Nationality Act implicitly delegated rulemaking power to DOL, which must certify H-2B applications before they are approved.

