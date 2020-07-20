DHS looks to resume removal hearings under 'remain in Mexico' policy

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has unveiled a plan to resume removal hearings for migrants under the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS and the U.S. Department of Justice in a joint statement on Friday said they will begin conducting removal hearings, which were halted in March because of the pandemic, when California, Texas and Arizona enter the third stage of their reopening plans and northern states in Mexico, which is using a color-coded reopening system, reach “yellow.”

