ICE's use of private contractors to make arrests is illegal- lawsuit

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been hit with a lawsuit claiming its use of private contractor G4S Secure Solutions Inc to make thousands of immigration arrests in California each year violates federal law.

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California and lawyers from Munger Tolles & Olson, in a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court on Friday, said the Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes only “immigration officers” who are federal employees and have received specific training to make the arrests.

