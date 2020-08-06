Westlaw News
August 6, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

More indictments unsealed after Mississippi ICE raid yielded 700 arrests

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Four more employees of Mississippi poultry companies targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a major raid last year have been indicted for allegedly helping undocumented immigrants obtain work.

Indictments were unsealed in Mississippi federal court against managers and human resources personnel from poultry processors A&B Inc and Pearl River Foods LLC, who federal prosecutors say assisted immigrants in obtaining false Social Security numbers and then hired them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kiLlyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below