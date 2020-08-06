More indictments unsealed after Mississippi ICE raid yielded 700 arrests

Four more employees of Mississippi poultry companies targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a major raid last year have been indicted for allegedly helping undocumented immigrants obtain work.

Indictments were unsealed in Mississippi federal court against managers and human resources personnel from poultry processors A&B Inc and Pearl River Foods LLC, who federal prosecutors say assisted immigrants in obtaining false Social Security numbers and then hired them.

