4th Circuit upholds immigration lawyer's conviction for using cell phone in court

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a North Carolina immigration lawyer’s conviction for refusing to shut off her cell phone during an asylum proceeding, rejecting her claim that the court’s rule banning the use of electronic devices was unconstitutionally vague.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said immigration judges have the authority to ensure that their courtrooms are free from distractions and that the lawyer, Beckie Moriello had clearly interrupted the proceedings by forcing the presiding judge to take a recess and the bailiff to call the local police department.

