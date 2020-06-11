Mass. judge seeks to dismiss 'unprecedented' ICE arrest obstruction charges

Lawyers for a Massachusetts judge urged a federal judge to dismiss an “unprecedented” indictment charging her with obstructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting an illegal immigrant at a 2018 court proceeding.

Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph’s attorneys argued the prosecution undermined the judiciary’s independence and violated the constitutional rights of states to decline to facilitate federal programs, including immigration arrests.

