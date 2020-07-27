Massachusetts judge loses bid to dismiss ICE arrest obstruction charges

A Massachusetts judge on Monday lost her bid to dismiss an indictment charging her and a court officer with obstructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting an illegal immigrant at a 2018 court proceeding.

Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph’s lawyers had argued she was protected from prosecution by judicial immunity and that the charges violated the constitutional rights of states to decline to facilitate immigration arrests.

