Case to Watch: Supreme Court could review ‘remain in Mexico’ policy for asylum seekers

The Trump administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether its requirement that migrants apprehended at the border return to Mexico to await asylum hearings is lawful, but the group that challenged the policy says the case is moot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) filed a petition for certiorari in April saying the high court should overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that blocked the government from enforcing the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) adopted in 2019 against 11 Central American migrants who had challenged the policy.

