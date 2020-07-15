'Remain in Mexico' policy applies regardless of migrant's entry point - immigration board

The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) has ruled that a Trump administration policy allowing the government to return asylum seekers to Mexico while they await immigration hearings applies even when migrants are apprehended crossing the border between ports of entry.

A three-judge board panel on Tuesday rejected claims by an El Salvadorean national that the 2019 Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the “remain in Mexico” policy, applied only to migrants attempting to enter the U.S. at a port of entry.

