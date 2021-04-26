Illegal entry into U.S. can be prosecuted alongside more serious crimes - 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said federal prosecutors do not violate the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by placing cases involving illegal entry into the country on its normal criminal docket even though it is considered a petty offense.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel said the government has a legitimate interest in controlling the borders, and treating illegal entry as a more serious crime is an appropriate exercise of prosecutorial discretion.

