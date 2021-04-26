SCOTUS tells Texas to step back with its 'public charge' challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Texas and 13 other Republican-led states to take over the defense of a Trump administration rule that barred immigrants likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency.

The justices in a brief order said the states must first make their case to a Chicago federal judge who blocked the so-called “public charge” rule from being enforced, after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited his decision last month when it withdrew the 2019 rule.

