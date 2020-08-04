Westlaw News
2nd Circuit limits injunction on 'public charge' rule to three states

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a federal judge’s injunction of a Trump administration rule barring immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining permanent U.S. residency, but it limited the injunction’s scope to the three states that challenged the policy.

A unanimous three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adopted too broad of a definition of who counts as a “public charge” in the 2019 rule, undermining the intent of Congress in passing the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

