4th Circuit tosses out injunction on Trump admin's 'public charge' rule

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a Trump administration rule barring permanent U.S. residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits such as housing and food assistance is reasonable, and overturned an injunction issued by a Maryland federal judge.

The court in a 2-1 decision said the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) grants the executive branch broad discretion to decide who qualifies as a “public charge,” and the term does not apply only to immigrants who are primarily dependent on government benefits as the judge had found.

