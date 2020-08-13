IN BRIEF: 2nd Circuit limits injunction on 'public charge' rule amid pandemic

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has narrowed a federal judge’s order barring enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic of a Trump administration rule that prohibits immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining permanent U.S. residency.

Circuit Judge Peter Hall in an order on Wednesday stayed U.S. District Judge Gregory Daniels’ July 30 injunction outside of New York, Connecticut and Vermont, the three states that are challenging U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ so-called “public charge” rule.

