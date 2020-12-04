IN BRIEF: Full 4th Circuit will reconsider ruling upholding 'public charge' rule

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted en banc review of its August decision upholding a Trump administration rule denying visas and green cards to individuals deemed likely to rely on government assistance.

The 4th Circuit in a brief order said a majority of its judges had voted to vacate the 2-1 decision and reconsider a challenge to the 2019 rule by advocacy group Casa de Maryland and two people who immigrated to the U.S. as children. The rule has already been blocked by three other appeals courts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JPEqic