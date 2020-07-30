Judge says Trump administration can't enforce 'public charge' rule during pandemic

A federal judge in Manhattan has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a rule during the coronavirus pandemic that bars immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent U.S. residency.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Daniels on Wednesday agreed with three states and a coalition of advocacy groups that the so-called “public charge” rule adopted last year by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) would discourage immigrants from seeking treatment for COVID-19, endangering the public health.

