Judge vacates Trump administration's 'public charge' rule for immigrants

A federal judge in Chicago has vacated the Department of Homeland Security’s rule barring immigrants who may need government assistance from receiving green cards or visas, saying the agency’s definition of who qualifies as a so-called “public charge” was far too broad.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman on Monday agreed with Cook County, Illinois and an advocacy group that while federal immigration law only vaguely defines the term “public charge,” it was clearly not meant to apply to individuals who only temporarily require certain forms of government assistance.

