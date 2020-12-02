Split 9th Circuit upholds injunctions on Trump administration's 'public charge' rule

A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday upheld injunctions barring the Trump administration from implementing a rule that would prohibit immigrants who may need government assistance from receiving green cards or visas, but limited them to the states that challenged the rule.

The panel in a 2-1 decision said the definition of “public charge” used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the 2019 rule was far too broad and departed from the settled understanding that a person only becomes a public charge if they are inherently incapable of supporting themselves.

