States seek to take over defense of 'public charge' rule

A group of Republican-led states is moving to defend a Trump-era rule that barred immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency, after the Biden administration said it would not pursue appeals of decisions that blocked it.

In a motion to intervene on Wednesday, eleven states led by the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that U.S. states would collectively pay out an additional $1 billion annually in public benefits if the 2019 “public charge” rule were struck down.

