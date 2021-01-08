4th Circuit upholds injunction on Trump's refugee resettlement order

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a judge’s ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order allowing refugees to be resettled only if state and local officials agree to accept them.

A unanimous three-judge 4th Circuit panel said that by giving states and localities veto power over resettlement decisions, Trump’s 2019 order undermined the requirement in the federal Refugee Act of 1980 that federal authorities “consult” with local governments in determining appropriate locations for resettlement.

