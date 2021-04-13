Texas, Missouri sue to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' policy

The attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s suspension of a program requiring migrants to wait in Mexico for asylum hearings in U.S. courts has caused a crisis at the southern border, and moved to revive it.

The Republican AGs said the Biden administration failed to explain why it was eliminating the 2019 Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), known as the “remain in Mexico” policy, in January, and said the move had led to a surge in migration that threatens the states’ social safety nets, in a complaint filed in Amarillo, Texas federal court.

