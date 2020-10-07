6th Circuit revives asylum bid by Chinese pro-democracy activist

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) must reconsider its rejection of an asylum application by a Chinese national deported several years ago who says he faces persecution amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy activists.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the board simply ignored evidence presented by En Hua Zhu of a sharp uptick in China’s repression of dissidents under President Xi Jinping, and arbitrarily distinguished between activism that takes place within and outside of China.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iGBYGL