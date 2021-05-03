Appeals courts must reconsider deportation cases after immigrant-friendly ruling - SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said two federal appeals courts must take another look at more than a dozen deportation cases after the justices last week said a longstanding government policy has deprived individuals of proper notice of deportation hearings.

The justices in brief orders vacated 13 rulings from the 5th and 6th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals and remanded the cases for those courts to decide whether the respondents received adequate notice in light of last week’s 6-3 ruling in Niz-Chavez v. Garland.

