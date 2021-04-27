Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Justices split over challenge to deportation in illegal reentry case

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments on Tuesday sounded divided over whether a Mexican citizen could be prosecuted for illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported more than two decades ago, even though his removal based on a DUI conviction was no longer valid.

The court’s liberal wing – Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – signaled their agreement with Bradley Garcia of O’Melveny & Myers that his client, Refugio Palomar-Santiago, could not be convicted of unlawful reentry after the Supreme Court in 2004 held that DUI was not an aggravated felony that could subject a non-citizen to deportation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ewzH0G

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up