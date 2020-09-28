Judge says ICE courthouse arrests may violate NY state law

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday became the latest to rule that federal immigration law does not allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to flout the longstanding bar on making civil arrests at courthouses.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied ICE’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by immigrant advocacy groups challenging a 2018 directive that made courthouse arrests by ICE much more common.

