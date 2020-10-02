SCOTUS to decide if appeals courts must credit testimony of immigrants facing removal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether federal appeals courts must presume that the testimony of immigrants facing removal from the U.S. is credible in cases where the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) has stayed silent on the issue.

The court granted certiorari to the U.S. Department of Justice in a pair of cases in which the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had said it was required to accept the testimony of citizens of Mexico and China who sought to remain in the U.S. as credible because immigration judges and the BIA never made explicit credibility determinations in their cases.

