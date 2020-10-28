IN BRIEF: AGs call for withdrawal of limits on international student visas

The Democratic attorneys general of 21 states and Washington, D.C., have called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to withdraw a proposal that would limit the amount of time foreign students can spend in the U.S. after receiving visas.

In a letter on Tuesday to Chad Wolf, the acting director of Homeland Security, the AGs said the rule proposed in September would cause permanent damage to U.S. universities and state economies by discouraging or preventing many foreign students from participating in exchange programs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3e6djup