Tech worker group loses challenge to Obama-era student visa extension program

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed a challenge to an Obama administration policy allowing international students with science and technology degrees to work in the U.S. after graduating, handing a victory to business groups that had intervened to defend the program.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in an order issued on Monday threw out a 2016 lawsuit by the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, known as Washtech, which had argued that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security exceeded its authority in allowing graduates to remain in the U.S. on student visas under the Post-Completion Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

