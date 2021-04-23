Texas sues to enforce limits on immigration amid pandemic

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit claiming the Biden administration is unlawfully ignoring a rule restricting illegal immigration in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the state’s latest challenge to Biden-era immigration policies.

Paxton’s office filed a complaint in Fort Worth federal court on Thursday claiming the administration’s refusal to enforce an October 2020 rule known as Title 42 has resulted in the release of tens of thousands of migrants who could spread COVID-19 to Americans.

