Immigration judge who criticized Trump admin. tapped for USCIS post

President Joe Biden has appointed Ashley Tabaddor, a Los Angeles-based immigration judge who was a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and restrictions on the power of immigration judges, as the top lawyer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The White House tapped Tabaddor, who had been serving as the president of the National Association of Immigration Judges union since 2017, to be chief counsel at USCIS on Monday.

