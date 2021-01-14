4th Circuit revives claim over USCIS delays in processing U visa applications

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday revived claims that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has unreasonably delayed in placing five applicants for U visas on waiting lists so they can qualify for permits allowing them to work legally in the U.S.

A unanimous three-judge 4th Circuit panel said it was too early in the litigation to determine whether USCIS had reasonable policies in place for processing applications for U visas, which are issued to victims of serious crimes who cooperate with law enforcement, and a judge in North Carolina should not have granted the agency’s motion to dismiss.

