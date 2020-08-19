IN BRIEF: DHS will allow visa extensions for farm workers amid pandemic

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will continue to allow immigrant farm workers to extend H-2A work visas when they are hired into new jobs, in a bid to protect the U.S. food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS in a notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday said H-2A agricultural workers have until December 17 to apply for three-year extensions, bypassing the typical requirement that they first receive approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to change employers.

