Westlaw News
August 19, 2020 / 7:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: DHS will allow visa extensions for farm workers amid pandemic

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will continue to allow immigrant farm workers to extend H-2A work visas when they are hired into new jobs, in a bid to protect the U.S. food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS in a notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday said H-2A agricultural workers have until December 17 to apply for three-year extensions, bypassing the typical requirement that they first receive approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to change employers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QleyuV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
