Business groups win injunction in challenge to Trump's visa worker entry ban

A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a ban on work visa holders entering the country, handing a major victory to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups that have challenged it.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in an order late Thursday said President Donald Trump likely overstepped his authority when he issued the ban in June. The president has broad power to regulate immigration as it relates to foreign affairs, but competition for U.S. jobs is a “purely domestic economic issue,” the judge said.

